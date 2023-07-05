Rural Bassetlaw groups and businesses urged to apply for Government funding pot

Bassetlaw District Council is now accepting expressions of interest for Bassetlaw’s share of the Rural England Prosperity Fund - a rural top-up to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The fund will support initiatives such as the improvement of community facilities and green spaces, as well as projects to boost rural tourism and community infrastructure. It will also support local enterprises such as agricultural businesses looking to diversify or expand their commerce, and rural businesses looking to launch or grow their products and services.

Councillor Jo White, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Business and Skills, said: “The world is changing fast and sometimes it is a struggle for a rural based business to adapt at speed.

Councillor Jo White

“The fund will provide grants that could provide a significant step-up for Bassetlaw rural businesses, enabling them to successfully compete and build their capacity for the future.”

A total of £714,250 will be available to rural communities over the next two financial years, with the fund distributed equally between community projects and rural enterprises employing up to 49 people.

Councillor Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place, added: “The community element of this funding can support a diverse range of projects that will help rural groups to improve where they live, create new support services, and be the catalyst for innovative proposals that can strengthen communities. We know there are lots of amazing rural communities in our district and we look forward to seeing what projects they put forward for consideration.”

The authorityis now inviting eligible groups and businesses to put forward their expressions of interest by 5pm on Tuesday July 18. You can do this by visiting www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/repf or by emailing [email protected]

The minimum request per application is £10,000, with a maximum request of £50,000 per application. Businesses must directly contribute or secure match funding for a minimum of 30 per cent of the total project costs. While Community projects must directly contribute or secure match funding for a minimum of 10 per cent of the total project costs.

You can also find more information about the rural England Prosperity Fund and check your eligibility by visiting www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/repf