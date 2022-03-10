Rother Valley MP and Job Centre Plus are hosting a jobs fair on March 18.

Alexander Stafford, MP for Rother Valley, is co-hosting a jobs fair alongside Job Centre Plus (JCP), to help his constituents move into work or find new employment opportunities.

Working in conjunction with local JCP branches and local business Gulliver’s Valley, Mr Stafford will co-host the event, encouraging any resident looking for a career change or opportunity to come along and meet one of the many employers already confirmed to be in attendance.

Confirmed employers include Gulliver’s Valley themselves, AESSEAL, Greencore, Pearson’s, McDonalds among others.

There are hundreds of vacancies up for grabs, to suit a range of candidates, making this event one not to be missed for job seeking residents in Rother Valley.

The event will be taking place at Gulliver’s Valley theme park on Mansfield Road, Sheffield, S26 5QW on March 18 between 3pm and 7pm.

Commenting, Mr Stafford said: “I would encourage any of my constituents looking for either a career change or kickstart to come along to my Jobs Fair.

“I am determined to level up every aspect of life in Rother Valley, and this includes providing employment and skills opportunities for all residents.

"That is why I am delighted to be working with local Job Centre teams to bring this event to the heart of Rother Valley.

“I am really excited to announce that many of our confirmed attendees have vacancies at their company, so this could really be a life-changing event for so many residents.

"I hope to see lots of constituents there on the day.

"We have some fantastic businesses in Rother Valley and many of them are now hiring.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to marry up those businesses and vacancies with hardworking residents looking for a new opportunity.”

Sharon Thorpe, service lead for Jobcentre Plus in South Yorkshire, said: “I’m delighted to be working with Alexander Stafford MP and our fantastic hosts, Gulliver’s Valley.

"This job fair will bring together hundreds of vacancies from employers in South Yorkshire to Rother Valley.