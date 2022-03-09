1. Marzena Karp

Marenza is originally from Poland and has lived in the UK for 17 years. She is a voluntary trustee for Bassetlaw Community Voluntary Service. Since her arrival to this country back in 2004 she has been involved in working for the Polish community and has helped many people deal with a variety of formalities following their settlement in the UK . She was then approached to take on the language cafe project that was focused on providing language support for Eastern European migrants in order to enable social cohesion and boosting their confidence. She was also delivering Little Language Learners sessions for the migrants and their toddlers within the Sure Start setting. This programme was later introduced to schools in Worksop where it has been continued since 2015 to support the EAL (English as an Additional Language) pupils with their language skills. She said: "The whole team at BCVS works extremely hard to ensure the objectives are met and it’s an absolute pleasure for me to be able to be watch the organisation grow and develop new ideas. It is also a huge learning curve for me". Marzena's female role model is her grandmother who she says shaped her personality and played a huge role in her upbringing.

Photo: submitted