Retford new homes site manager recognised as one of the best in the country for the second year running

A site manager building new homes in Retford has been recognised as one of the best in the country for the second year running.

Harron Homes Site Manager Paul Armes received the accolade at the National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job 2024 awards.

Mr Armes, Site Manager at The Brambles, Retford, has been awarded the prestigious NHBC Pride in the Job Quality award for 2024.

The NHBC, the UK’s leading home warranty and insurance provider, hosts this competition to showcase best practices and reward excellence in the homebuilding industry.

Paul Armes, Site Manager at The Brambles, Retford won an NHBC Pride in the Job award 2024

Paul Armes, 44, from Nottingham, received this award in recognition of the exceptional standards maintained on site.

Paul said, "I’m thrilled to be honoured with this award again! It’s incredibly rewarding to see my hard work pay off. Recognition from the NHBC is a testament to the passion and commitment we bring to our work every day. The high standards we’ve achieved are a result of a true team effort, and I’m grateful to everyone at The Brambles for their unwavering support.”

Lee Kilby, Construction Director at Harron Homes North Midlands said, “We’re incredibly proud of Paul, and the rest of the team at The Brambles. Winning this award twice is a row is a fantastic testament to the consistent quality of our homes and Paul’s dedication to his work.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the whole Harron team for their hard work and the strong team spirit that drives our success.”

Paul joined Harron Homes six years ago as an assistant site manager and was promoted to site manager just a year later. He has steadily advanced since starting in the construction industry, beginning with a Bricklaying NVQ and an HNC in construction before moving into a management role.