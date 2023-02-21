One Card launched by Mark and Michelle Shevill, the team behind clothing business Brand Savvy, allows users to easily share their contact information.

Unlike traditional business cards, One Card allows users to receive updates from their contacts, making it the first two-way digital business card on the market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michelle Shevill said: "We're excited to introduce One Card to the world and help people connect in a more meaningful way. We believe that One Card has the potential to revolutionise the way we network and do business.

Michelle Shevill, Co-Founder of One Card

With businesses all around the world looking at ways to change how they operate to reduce their overall carbon footprint, One Card offers them an environmentally friendly alternative.

“Reducing the waste of thousands of printed cards and printed marketing materials, our technology helps companies globally reduce their carbon footprint, reprint costs whilst improving the efficiency of connections, instigating valuable conversations and revenue-driving partnerships,” said Michelle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As one of One Card’s first clients, Damian Walker MD of Ashcroft Instruments explains: “I've been using my One Card for over a year now and it has been a great topic of conversation with my customers. They love it as much as I do! For a sales company like Ashcroft, it is revolutionary for its sustainability, innovation, ease of use and adaptability. Being able to change the content on a day-to-day basis to ensure that the data transferred is current to the customers I face is fantastic. This card and its functions are the future for sales teams.”

Mark Shevill, Co-Founder of One Card added: “One Card is going to change the way people think about business cards. With the ability to exchange details in less than 30 seconds, businesses are benefiting from saving money and time while increasing productivity."

What began life as a simple digital business card has now been developed into a digital business toolkit with the ability to book meetings, share brochures, collect client data straight into a CRM system and share colleague information from multiple departments.

Advertisement

Advertisement