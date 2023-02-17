Community groups in Retford set to receive funding boost from the Co-op

The money is raised by Co-op members when they buy selected own-brand products and services.

This year the community causes have been chosen in Retford, including Retford FC Juniors, Bassetlaw Home from Hospital Service and Time Flies at The Time Machine Family Centre, who will receive funding to deliver local projects.

This support comes at a much-needed time, with insight from more than 3,000 local community causes across the UK showing that more than one-in-two projects have experienced a shortfall in funding over the past 12 months, while over four-fifths of local causes have seen an increase in demand, particularly those providing support for people through the cost-of-living crisis.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of Community and Member Participation at Co-op

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of Community and Member Participation at Co-op, said: “We know that the cost-of-living crisis is making it incredibly challenging for many local causes. Our Local Community Fund promotes the development of stronger, more resilient, and fairer communities.

“Our community groups and local organisations are providing valuable services and support to people at a time when they need it most. Our Co-op membership is a powerful way for people to make a difference simply by shopping at Co-op.”

Co-op members have helped raise £117 million for local communities since 2016, including support for over 30,000 projects across the UK through the Local Community Fund.