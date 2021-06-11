Premier Inn reveals when new hotel could open in Worksop

The 82 bed hotel, along with an adjoining Beefeater restaurant, are currently being constructed on land off Highground Road near Sainsbury’s.

It is believed that a Costa and KFC will also eventually occupy the site.

Building work near Sainsbury's, Highgrounds, Worksop

A spokesperson for the hotel chain revealrd that the hotel is scheduled to open in the new year.

They added that the opening of the site is expected to create 30-40 new jobs.