Premier Inn reveals when new hotel could open in Worksop
Premier Inn has revealed when it could open in Worksop as building work begins to take shape on the hotel.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 3:51 pm
The 82 bed hotel, along with an adjoining Beefeater restaurant, are currently being constructed on land off Highground Road near Sainsbury’s.
It is believed that a Costa and KFC will also eventually occupy the site.
A spokesperson for the hotel chain revealrd that the hotel is scheduled to open in the new year.
They added that the opening of the site is expected to create 30-40 new jobs.