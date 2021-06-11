Jobs boost as Bassetlaw theme park launches recruitment drive in reopening demand

It comes after an impressive reopening following the relaxation of government restrictions in April this year.

The park, which has been fully booked as families flock to enjoy some much-needed time together, is now looking to bolster its staff numbers to cope with demand.

Sundown is now hiring cleaners on a full-time basis along with seasonal summer staff and two full-time park managers – one will focus on food and beverage in addition to retail, and the other will be responsible for park maintenance and ride operations.

Robin Hood's Merry Adventure at Sundown Adventureland.

Both will take control of the daily running of the theme park and will encourage their team to deliver exceptional operational and health, safety and welfare standards.

The family-owned and run theme park is hoping to recruit full-time employees of all ages, or those who want a job to fit around their studies or family life, and will also be turning its attention to employing resort staff as soon as possible.

Gaynor Corr, Sundown Adventureland’s owner, said: “After the difficult year we’ve all had, it’s never been more important to hire members of staff that are just as committed as we are to help create fun family memories for our guests.

“We’re looking for enthusiastic, conscientious and hard-working individuals to join our team and become part of the Sundown family.

“My parents started the family business back in 1968, and we’ve always been so proud to support and hire from the local community for more than fifty years.”

The 30-acre park offers family fun and adventure, with rides including Rocky Mountain Railroad, Jolly Pirate Boat Ride, Robin Hood’s Merry Adventure, and a selection of play areas for children to explore such as the Angry Birds Activity Park, Sunnydown Farm, Lollipoppet Castle and Monkey Mischief.

To find out more about the park manager vacancies and to apply, candidates can contact [email protected]

For all other vacancies, candidates will need to fill out the application form on the Sundown website: https://sundownadventureland.co.uk/about-sundown/job-vacancies/ and send it to [email protected]