Lidl move step closer to opening Worksop store
Lidl has moved a step closer to landing in Worksop after confirming it intends to lodge plans for a store near the town centre later this year.
The new budget supermarket appears to be destined for the dormant patch of land on Carlton Road, opposite North Nottinghamshire College.
Tesco originally planned to build a store at the five-acre site, but pulled out in 2015, citing financial strain amid a wave of store closures.
Opus North later earmarked the site for a “high-quality retail development” that it said would house “some of the UK’s most well-known brands”.
A spokesperson for Lidl told the Guardian: “We can confirm that we remain committed to bringing a Lidl store to Worksop and are currently working with the local council on our plans which we hope to submit later this year.”
There have been calls for a Lidl in central Worksop for some time, with the retail chain already operating a store in Retford.