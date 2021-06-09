Food giant Greencore to create 30 new jobs at Worksop warehouse

The Manton Wood Business Park depot already employs 220 warehouse workers and delivery drivers and is looking for additional warehouse operatives, multi-drop van delivery drivers and HGV drivers to help meet demand as lockdown eases.

The firm is holding a recruitment day and job interviews for potential candidates on Saturday, June 19.

Food manufacturer Greencore is looking to hire up to 30 new colleagues at its distribution centre at Manton Wood Business Park in Worksop.

Andy Rowe, warehouse manager, said: “We distribute chilled and frozen food products for convenience stores, travel retailers and the foodservice sector, so as the country moves out of lockdown we are seeing an increase in demand for our products, which is of course a good thing.

"This gives us a great opportunity to create up to 30 new driver and warehouse roles at the site and we are looking forward to welcoming potential candidates to our recruitment day from 10am on June 19.”

Anyone interested in attending the recruitment day should pre-book on 01909 512 926 or email [email protected]

