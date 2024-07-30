Poundstretcher Worksop and Retford celebrates new ownership with three-day event with free shopping vouchers up for grabs every hour
Customers who shop in store on Friday 2nd, Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th of August have a chance to win a £10 shopping voucher every hour.
Customers will be randomly selected using the store instore radio system.
Andy Atkinson, Poundstretcher’s new CEO said: “Under new ownership and new leadership Poundstretcher is changing fast, whilst we’re just getting started, the feedback from customers on our price cuts and new brands has been great. The continued cost of living crisis has been difficult for households up and down the country, so I’m pleased we’re helping our customers to save money, and I’m happy to see more and more of them shopping with us every week. To mark the start of this new journey, we’re giving away tens of thousands of pounds worth of vouchers across the country over one weekend.”
Kath and Chris, Store Manager of Worksop and Retford stores said: “The pace of change at Poundstretcher under new management has been terrific. Our teams are passionate about our business and it’s great that customers have been noticing the lower prices and new brands in our store. We’re excited to be celebrating this new chapter with a three-day chance to win shopping voucher event and look forward to welcoming more customers into our stores.”
The new owners are ‘Fortress Investment Group,’ who acquired Poundstretcher in April 2024. Fortress also own Majestic Wine, Vagabond Wines, and Punch Pubs Group in the UK.
The new leadership team are listening carefully to customers and colleagues, responding quickly to ideas and suggestions, lowering prices, and helping customers access their favourite brands in all their stores.
Since April there have been over 800 permanent price cuts, hundreds of lines at 99p to help customer budgets go further and over 500 big brands that customers love introduced in every store.
Customers will also see a new customer events aisle with hundreds of super deals on household favourites
