Public consultation on controversial plastic recycling centre in Worksop generates 900 objections

Around 900 objections along with a 300 signature petition have been received from residents challenging plans for a controversial plastic recycling centre in Worksop

The public consultation period for residents to have their say on the Shireoaks Plastic Recycling Centre & Energy Recovery Facility in Shireoaks Road has now come to an end and campaigners are hoping the strength of public concern over the facility will encourage planning officers to reject the proposal.

Lesley Deamer a representative for Shireoaks and Rhodesia Against Plastic Pyrolysis (SRAPP) said: “We are really overwhelmed by the amount of support that we have received through the public consultation period of our campaign, in opposition to this harmful and dangerous chemical plant.

"We are close to 1000 written objections but we are not surprised that the public wish to oppose this proposal and make their feeling strong and clear about how inappropriate it is to put this right in the middle of a residential community and beautiful rural area.

Residents gather on Shireoaks Road to protest against the proposed plastics recycling centre

"If this application was to get the permission to go ahead, which we fiercely argue it should not, it will cause damage to the local environment and wildlife, it will negatively impact on people’s physical and mental health and well-being and will cause significant detriment and disruption to the local area. We strongly hope that Nottinghamshire County Council will be encouraged and persuaded to reject this proposal outright, given the strength of public feeling against it.”

Jo White, MP for Bassetlaw added: “The level of objection to this planning application is significant. It is a proposal for an area that over time has changed from industrial to residential, with housing, shopping and recreational facilities adjacent to it. When such a large number of people have taken the time to submit an objection, the Planners at the County Council must bring these into consideration.”

The proposal has proved highly controversial since first being suggested in December, with local residents raising concerns about risks to the environment and human health, as well as the site’s close proximity to homes.

The proposed plant would use a technology known as Pyrolysis, which has received criticism from groups including Zero Waste Europe, who state that it can cause harmful emissions and that only two per cent of the plastic waste used will eventually make it into a final “recycled” product.

Envale UK and Refiniti, the companies behind the proposal, however, claim that they have developed an “innovative” technology which solves many of the issues raised by Zero Waste Europe.

They added: “The Energy Recovery Facility will prevent up to 24,369 tonnes per annum of non-recyclable, residual waste from going to landfill and will generate up to 10 Megawatts of heat and enough electricity to power over 650 homes every year. The facilities are an answer to Nottinghamshire’s plastic and residual waste problem.”