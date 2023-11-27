Plans are being submitted to create a new dedicated indoor market area at Worksop’s Priory Centre as part of a £20 million town centre investment.

Bassetlaw District Council is putting forward the proposal after being awarded £17.9m of UK Government Levelling Up Funding to invest in Worksop Town Centre, with an additional £2 million in funding provided by the Council and its partners.

The council is now asking the public, traders, businesses and local stakeholders for their views on a proposal to create a dedicated, multi-functional, indoor market area that would reposition the markets from their current location of Bridge Street, into the Priory Centre.

Councillor Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place, said: “Through the Levelling Up Fund, we intend to revitalise Worksop town centre, including making an investment in our markets that will open up a number of new opportunities for both traders and the public.”

“A new, indoor home for the markets presents traders with the option to operate seven days a week, 52 weeks per year, should they wish to do so, breathing new life into a market that has been established over many years.

“Being located indoors, at the heart of a major new regeneration project, it also provides a more reliable environment to encourage start-up businesses and create a route of progression for market traders to grow from a stall to a retail unit.

“This proposal will place the markets at the heart of the shopping centre and safeguard them for future years by making Worksop’s markets more financially sustainable and self-reliant.”

The council took ownership of the Priory Centre this year and announced, along with its leisure partners BPL, the creation of a town centre facility that mixes retail, entertainment, and leisure.

Just some of the facilities already confirmed will include a new food court, a bowling alley, climbing wall and indoor adventure play area, as well as new toilet facilities and a Changing Places toliet.

Consultation events will take place at The Priory Centre Hub, on Bridge Street between 10am to 3pm on Wednesday 29th November 10am to 3pm, Wednesday 6th December 10am to 3pm, Saturday 9th December 10am to 3pm, Wednesday 13th December 10am to 3pm, Saturday 16th December 10am to 3pm.