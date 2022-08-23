Number of companies in Nottinghamshire passes 60,000 milestone for the first time

There are now 60,967 businesses registered in the county according to company secretarial software specialists Inform Direct, based on statistics from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.

This latest milestone follows Nottinghamshire achieving a record year for company formations during 2021, when 8,810 new businesses were set up, against the challenging economic backdrop of the pandemic.

John Korchak, operations director at Inform Direct. Photo: Keith Mindham

John Korchak, operations director at Inform Direct said: “It is excellent news to see that Nottinghamshire has achieved this important milestone.

"This underlines its success in providing a supportive environment for new business ventures.

“There’s a thriving tech sector and range of accommodation for all sizes and stages of business, including co-working spaces and tech hubs.