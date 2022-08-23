Number of companies in Nottinghamshire passes 60,000 milestone for the first time
Latest figures have revealed that, for the first time, Nottinghamshire is home to more than 60,000 companies – highlighting its popularity as a place to do business.
There are now 60,967 businesses registered in the county according to company secretarial software specialists Inform Direct, based on statistics from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.
This latest milestone follows Nottinghamshire achieving a record year for company formations during 2021, when 8,810 new businesses were set up, against the challenging economic backdrop of the pandemic.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Welbeck Farm Shop to Star in new Channel 5 Documentary
-
2
Cost of living: Number of energy crisis "hotspots" in Bassetlaw revealed
-
3
Former Fulton Foods store reopens as a Poundland Local in Langold
-
4
Worksop's nearest airport faces closure after budget airline flies the nest
-
5
Pop and musical theatre star Gareth Gates to perform at Ours Bar and Lounge in Creswell
John Korchak, operations director at Inform Direct said: “It is excellent news to see that Nottinghamshire has achieved this important milestone.
"This underlines its success in providing a supportive environment for new business ventures.
“There’s a thriving tech sector and range of accommodation for all sizes and stages of business, including co-working spaces and tech hubs.
“Graduates from the two universities within the county also bolster the already large skilled workforce on offer to employers.”