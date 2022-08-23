Weldricks Pharmacy in Harworth has launched an external 24-hour prescription collection point at their pharmacy, to better support the surrounding community.

The new collection point comes just months after the pharmacy moved to a bigger base on Scrooby Road to offer new and improved services.

The safe and secure MedPoint machine has been installed into the shop front, allowing patients to conveniently collect prescriptions, day or night.

Once registered, patients will receive a text with a unique code when their prescription is ready for collection.

The collection point will not replace the ability for patients to collect prescriptions in store – the 24-hour collection machine is there to make prescription collection available outside of pharmacy opening hours.

Richard Hackett, superintendent pharmacist at Weldricks, said: “Our relocation and installation of a MedPoint machine has allowed us to introduce two new consultation rooms for face-to-face support and several new services, including free NHS blood pressure checks to the Harworth and Bircotes community.

“Our staff will spend less time retrieving prescriptions because of the MedPoint, which means they’ll be available to offer support from our consultation rooms to those who need it.

“We’re a busy pharmacy that supports both the local population and a large rural community and we’re really looking forward to seeing our patients using the MedPoint.

“It’s free to use and patients can easily sign up for the service.

“Use of the MedPoint machine, alongside the Weldricks App, makes the patient journey even easier.

“Patients don’t need to worry about our opening hours, they can manage their prescriptions any time, in a way that works for them.”

Gill Collins, managing director at MedPoint added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Weldricks to the MedPoint family. They are incredibly committed to community healthcare, with a patient first approach and their MedPoint machine will really increase convenience for both the Harworth and Bircotes community.

“The MedPoint team are dedicated to making the dispensing process simpler and accessible to patients, whilst making it time and cost efficient for pharmacy staff across the UK.