Nottingham homebuilder’s site managers named best in the country for quality

B&DWNM - _LP_0003 - Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands' award winning site managers

Site managers overseeing the construction of Nottingham-based Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands’ developments have won a top national award for the quality of the homes being built onsite.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands won 11 Pride in the Job Quality Awards from the National House Building Council (NHBC), an award known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.

In total, site managers working for Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ parent company, Barratt Redrow Plc, have won 115 Pride in the Job awards this year alone – more than any other housebuilder.

This is the 21st year in a row that Barratt Redrow has won the most Pride in the Job awards, underlining just how important building high quality sustainable homes has been to the developer over the past two decades.

The 11 awards won by the North Midlands division for its developments across Nottinghamshire, South Yorkshire and Leicestershire, was the most out of any of any company entered into the awards.

The winners included

Martin Rose at David Wilson Homes at Thoresby Vale in Edwinstowe

Scott Pollard at Barratt Homes at Thoresby Vale in Edwinstowe

Josh Smart at The Hawthorns in Sutton

Liam Walton-Gibson at Old Mill Farm in Brinsley

Lee Maydew at Stonebridge Fields in Market Warsop

Simon Ratcliffe at Elm Tree Park in Rainworth

Tom Hemingway at Thornberry Gardens in Dinnington, South Yorkshire

The awards recognise the top five per cent of site managers across the country, with around 8,200 sites being entered into the awards annually, and only 450 winners.

Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

Mark Cotes, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “We’re so proud of our site managers for achieving a prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Award. It’s amazing news for both the team at our developments and for our customers.

“These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrates our long-term commitment to looking after our customers.

"Anyone who buys a home at a development with a Pride in the Job Quality Award winner knows their home has been built to the highest standard.

"We are very proud to have won more of these awards than any other homebuilder for 21 years in a row now.”

The awards closely follow Barratt Redrow being awarded five stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. To be rated as five-star means that more than 90 per cent of customers would recommend a home to a friend, with Barratt Redrow being the only major national homebuilder to be rated five-star for 16 years in a row.

To find out more about any developments Nottinghamshire, visit the Barratt Homes in Nottinghamshire or David Wilson Homes in Nottinghamshire websites.