News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023

New womens clothes shop boosts business on Worksop high street

A fashion retailer is bucking the high street closures trend and welcoming shoppers into its new Worksop boutique.
By Kate Mason
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:35 BST- 2 min read

Utopia Womenswear is now open in Bridge Place, Worksop, in the old M&Co unit specialising in women’s clothes and accessories.

Shop manager Charlie Bowles, 43, said business has been going from strength to strength since the shop opened.

She added: “Customers are very happy, we have some lovely bits in and lots of different colourful items. Everyone has been giving us great feedback on the shop and commenting on how nice the window displays are.

Utopia Womenswear opens on Bridge Place Worksop. Charlie Bowles is pictured.Utopia Womenswear opens on Bridge Place Worksop. Charlie Bowles is pictured.
Utopia Womenswear opens on Bridge Place Worksop. Charlie Bowles is pictured.
Most Popular

"A lot of customers have been saying it’s nice to see a new shop opening as they don’t want to shop online, they want to be able to come into a shop, feel the clothes, try things on, not have to bother messing about with returns.

“A lot of customers have also said they miss the social interaction of shopping on the high street, bumping into their friends and enjoying shopping as a social occasion, so that has been really nice to see.

"Our bestsellers so far are our bags, we have a really good range.”

This is the third shop that Utopia Womenswear has opened, with other units in York and Northamptonshire.

Charlie Bowles in the new store.Charlie Bowles in the new store.
Charlie Bowles in the new store.

Mother-of-three Charlie has a background in retail having worked for Peacocks in Worksop after moving to the area six years ago.

"It’s nice to see a new business opening given all the shops that are closing in Worksop and on the high street across the country,” she said.

“It’s just about getting the word out now to let people know that we are here. A lot of people who are calling in to the shop are saying they didn’t realise we were here but saying they will tell their friends.

Charlie, who is mum to Sophie, aged 19, Georgia, 16, Lexi, 12 and Frankie, 8 said her daughters are big fans of the shop.

Utopia Womenswear is located on Bridge Place.Utopia Womenswear is located on Bridge Place.
Utopia Womenswear is located on Bridge Place.

"My daughters are really proud of me, it’s nice for them to see me managing the shop and of course the girls love to come in and have a look and shop.”

Read More
B&Q opens new distribution centre in Bassetlaw and creates 100 jobs

Charlie is encouraging shoppers to come and have a look and support the new shop.

Charlie said: “I would encourage people to have a look at our website and see what kind of things we have, as we do have an online shop too, and then come along, we are here to help, we have lots of different things for all age ranges from occasionwear to more casual clothes, all at affordable prices.”

There are a wide selection of garments inside.There are a wide selection of garments inside.
There are a wide selection of garments inside.

The shop is open Monday to Saturday 9.30am to 5pm and currently trialling Sunday opening 11am to 3pm. Shop online here

Related topics:WorksopNorthamptonshire