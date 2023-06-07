Utopia Womenswear is now open in Bridge Place, Worksop, in the old M&Co unit specialising in women’s clothes and accessories.

Shop manager Charlie Bowles, 43, said business has been going from strength to strength since the shop opened.

She added: “Customers are very happy, we have some lovely bits in and lots of different colourful items. Everyone has been giving us great feedback on the shop and commenting on how nice the window displays are.

Utopia Womenswear opens on Bridge Place Worksop. Charlie Bowles is pictured.

"A lot of customers have been saying it’s nice to see a new shop opening as they don’t want to shop online, they want to be able to come into a shop, feel the clothes, try things on, not have to bother messing about with returns.

“A lot of customers have also said they miss the social interaction of shopping on the high street, bumping into their friends and enjoying shopping as a social occasion, so that has been really nice to see.

"Our bestsellers so far are our bags, we have a really good range.”

This is the third shop that Utopia Womenswear has opened, with other units in York and Northamptonshire.

Charlie Bowles in the new store.

Mother-of-three Charlie has a background in retail having worked for Peacocks in Worksop after moving to the area six years ago.

"It’s nice to see a new business opening given all the shops that are closing in Worksop and on the high street across the country,” she said.

“It’s just about getting the word out now to let people know that we are here. A lot of people who are calling in to the shop are saying they didn’t realise we were here but saying they will tell their friends.

Charlie, who is mum to Sophie, aged 19, Georgia, 16, Lexi, 12 and Frankie, 8 said her daughters are big fans of the shop.

Utopia Womenswear is located on Bridge Place.

"My daughters are really proud of me, it’s nice for them to see me managing the shop and of course the girls love to come in and have a look and shop.”

Charlie is encouraging shoppers to come and have a look and support the new shop.

Charlie said: “I would encourage people to have a look at our website and see what kind of things we have, as we do have an online shop too, and then come along, we are here to help, we have lots of different things for all age ranges from occasionwear to more casual clothes, all at affordable prices.”

There are a wide selection of garments inside.