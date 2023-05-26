The new facility, located in Blyth, will enable B&Q to make it easier for customers to get thousands of gardening and outdoor leisure products, delivered into stores, for Click and Collect, or direct to customers’ homes. It forms an integral part of the home improvement retailer’s network managed by their partners GXO and Wincanton.

Blyth DC is the first B&Q facility to serve both stores and home delivery, providing customers with greater flexibility in how and when they get what they need to get their garden and home improvement projects done.

Amélie Gallichan-Todd, B&Q Supply and Logistics Director, said: “Our new Blyth distribution centre represents a long-term strategic move for B&Q. We’re constantly striving to be the easiest place to shop for home improvement, and so always looking to give our customers the flexibility to choose how and where they get exactly what they need, when they need it.

B&Q has opened a new distribution centre in Bassetlaw

“In partnership with GXO, this world-class facility, employing many people from Blyth and the surrounding area, will help improve the homes and lives of thousands of B&Q’s customers.”

Gavin Williams, Managing Director, UK & Ireland, GXO added, “We’re delighted to partner with B&Q to optimise logistics operations at its new warehouse in Blyth. Our expertise in omnichannel retail will help enhance operational performance and the customer experience across its stores and home delivery to enable B&Q’s supply chain to reach its full potential.”

Chair of Bassetlaw District Council, Councillor Deborah Merryweather, said: “The council is currently shaping its vision for the future and enabling businesses like B&Q to expand their operations in Bassetlaw is at the heart of what we aim to achieve.

“This flagship facility will greatly benefit B&Q customers, residents and the local economy and we are delighted to be working with B&Q and their partners GXO to support recruitment plans for the site, which will eventually create more than 150 jobs.

“This facility, as well as the wider Tritax Symmetry site here in Blyth, is providing a multitude of opportunities for our people and companies who also believe that Bassetlaw is a great place to do businesses. We look forward to building our working relationship with B&Q and GXO over the coming years.”

