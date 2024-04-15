New high street showroom in Worksop set to revolutionise sustainable living

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The showroom has only been open a few days but the company has already been shortlisted for a 2024 British Renewable Energy Award.

SCE Introduces EV Chargers, Solar Panels, Battery Storage, and Air Conditioning using a unique concept.

The showroom, which opened on Friday, April 12, promises to revolutionise the way local businesses and residents approach sustainable living with its comprehensive range of eco-friendly products and services.

The showroom, in the Priory Centre, will offer an extensive display of cutting-edge technologies, including electric vehicle (EV) chargers, solar panels, battery storage solutions, and energy-efficient air conditioning systems.

With dedicated customer advisors, SCE aims to empower local homeowners and businesses to become more sustainable through expert advice and support.

Scott Connell, Managing Director at SCE Electrical and Air Conditioning Services said: "We're excited to bring our sustainable energy solutions directly to the Worksop community.

"Choosing renewable energy options can be confusing because there is so much information available online and a massive variety of options on the market. Our showroom is more than just a retail space; it's a hub for education, inspiration, and expert advice toward a greener future. We can help people choose the right solution for their needs"

The company employs seven highly skilled installers from the Worksop area, ensuring that every installation is carried out with precision and expertise.

"We take pride in our team of local installers, who bring not only technical proficiency but also a deep understanding of our community's needs," added Scott.

"Their dedication ensures that our customers receive top-quality service every step of the way."

Visitors to the showroom can expect to explore interactive displays, receive personalised consultations, and learn about the benefits of each sustainable energy solution. From reducing carbon footprints to lowering energy bills, the SCE team is committed to making eco-friendly living accessible and achievable for everyone.