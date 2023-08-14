Microbusinesses can spend the grants on decarbonisation initiatives that would make their company greener and improve the natural environment, whilst growing the local economy.

Councillor Jo White, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Business and Skills, said “This is a great opportunity for Bassetlaw businesses, whilst decarbonisation brings down energy costs and sets in place a commitment to meet climate change needs, it is an expensive process, and these funds will help small business take these very big and worthwhile steps.”

The grant is divided into two phases. Phase 1 will include a grant of up to £1,000 which will contribute to the costs of a building energy audit. The findings of the audit will recommend what decarbonisation measures could take place as part of Phase 2.

Councillor Jo White

Phase 2 offers a grant of up to £2,000 that will contribute to the installation of energy efficiency measures, recommended as part of the building energy audit, and support the reduction of the business’s carbon footprint.

In order to be eligible for either grant, businesses must be located and operate within the district of Bassetlaw, have fewer than 10 employees, pay business rates to Bassetlaw District Council and have no debt to the council. Licences and planning applications must be granted before the Phase 2 grant is awarded.