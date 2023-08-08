Find out about £20m plans to regenerate Worksop’s Priory Centre at community hub

In its first two weeks, more than 850 people have visited the Engagement Hub on Bridge Place, Worksop to look at the plans and images of what the new Priory Centre could look like, learn more about the development as a whole, and talk to officers involved with the project.

The £20million regeneration plans, which includes Levelling Up funding of £17.9million, will help to transform Worksop Town Centre by creating a dedicated venue for family entertainment and play, alongside a new food court and existing retail.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place at Bassetlaw District Council said: “The Engagement Hub has already given hundreds of people the chance to understand the project in more depth and to have their questions answered by officers directly involved in the redevelopment plans.

Residents, businesses and visitors who want to learn more about Bassetlaw District Council’s plans to regenerate the Priory Centre have been dropping into a new Engagement Hub.

“As part of this engagement, we have also been recording the views of people visiting the Hub and over 320 comments have been provided, which includes lots of positive and useful feedback. We really value your views and input, so we hope that this level of feedback continues for the remainder of the engagement period.”

“The redevelopment of the Priory Centre is a huge project for Worksop and Bassetlaw that we hope will attract more people to the town centre and help them to stay for longer. We encourage individuals or businesses in the area to visit the Engagement Hub if they have any questions regarding the project or if they want to find out more information.”

The Engagement Hub is located at the entrance to the Priory Centre on the corner of Bridge Place. It opened on July 20 and will be in place until Sunday August 27.

The Engagement Hub is open Thursday to Saturday 10am to 4pm and Sunday 10am to 3pm.