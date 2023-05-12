New fashion boutique open for business in Worksop
A Worksop entrepreneur is welcoming shoppers into her new clothing boutique.
Anita Ciesielska has opened the doors to her new business, Fashionista By AC, specialising in limited edition clothing from designers in Poland.
The mum-of-two decided to take the plunge and open the shop after trading online for the past two years and seeing the popularity of the business continue to grow.
The fashion lover had been running her online clothing business alongside her full-time job at Robinson Healthcare in Carlton in Lindrick.
Anita said: “I’ve always had a passion for fashion and, after running the online business for the past two years alongside my full-time job, I decided it was the right time to open a boutique and follow my dream.
“It has been popular online and got to the stage where I needed a bigger space. The reaction from customers has been really good. We specialise in limited edition clothing and are the only suppliers in the UK of this, so when it’s gone it’s gone, the quality is fantastic and we offer a lot of different colours.
“I believe people should feel confident to wear what they want as long as they feel good no matter what anyone else thinks and that’s what we are all about.”
Anita, aged 30, is married to Lukasz Ciesielski and the couple are parents to Jasper, aged 10, and six-year-old Alice.
Anita said: “It is busy managing online sales, the shop and being a mum but my family are very proud of me and supportive.”
The shop, on Gateford Road, is open Mondays, 10am-4pm, Tuesdays-Fridays, 10am to 5pm, and Saturdays, 10am-3pm – see fashionistabyac.co.uk