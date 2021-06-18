MP opens new Indian restaurant in Thurcroft

The former Double Barrel Steakhouse has now opened its doors on June 16 after being transformed into ‘Goa’ Indian restaurant.

The business has created 13 jobs for the area including chefs, waiting and bar staff and maintenance staff.

There is space for 140 diners inside and 70 outside, so staff are hoping the restaurant shouldn’t be affected too greatly by extended coronavirus restrictions.

Alexander Stafford MP opens the new Goa restaurant in Thurcroft.

Experienced entrepreneur brothers, Mamun and Masum Ali, whose Goa Spice franchise has restaurants established across South and West Yorkshire, are behind the new dining venture.

Mamun said “We are very excited to now be open for business, and we have had an immense amount of local support in the first week with over 300 bookings, so we are thrilled this concept has won favour in Thurcroft.”

The Double Barrel was purchased by local entrepreneur and CEO of Gala Tent, Jason Mace, in 2013 and has long served the area as a steakhouse bar and restaurant.

But in the wake of the global pandemic, the establishment doors closed permanently in February 2021.

Goa, which is also licenced, will serve Indian lager on draught plus a range of additional bottled refreshments and a selection of wines from around the world.

Masum added: “We have invested in specialist kitchen equipment, mood lighting and authentic décor inside and out, the menu provides affordable luxury catering to all palettes along with vegan and coeliac allergies.

"We also have a collection and delivery service in place for our new customers to enjoy some delicious Goan cuisine from the comfort of their own home.”

MP for Rother Valley, Alexander Stafford said: "It is great to see this key venue in Rother Valley saved, and bringing jobs to our area.

"I wish Manum and Masum and all the staff a very successful future in their exciting new venture. Do go and check it out."

The Double Barrel was built in 1971 and since then has been a well patronised venue and large part of the community.

The new themed Goa Indian restaurant and takeaways are taking booking online at http://www.goarestaurant.co.uk/