Rare D-Day display protected thanks to Worksop business

Worksop Galvanizing Ltd was asked by longstanding partner Hillcrest Structural to provide its protective coating to the canopy’s steel support structure.

Hampshire-based Hillcrest Structural was contracted to design, detail, fabricate and install the 59m long, 15.m wide, and 11.5m tall wave-like canopy to protect the recently restored Landing Craft Tank (LCT) 7074.

The only one of its kind to survive, the tank took men and supplies to and from shores during World War II and has been restored to its former glory thanks to a conservation project by The National Museum of the Royal Navy and the newly opened D-Day Story museum in Portsmouth.

Brad Gozzard, commercial manager at Worksop Galvanizing Ltd said: “Galvanizing formed the basis of the display’s enduring protection, providing the most practical, reliable and cost-effective solution which could then be painted using a highly decorative finish in keeping with the overall display.

"We’re delighted to have worked with the Hillcrest Structural team again on such a special project — it looks fantastic.”

Gary Fry, operations director at Hillcrest Structural, said: ““While not the heaviest or tallest project we’ve completed, it was unique due to the aesthetic design and the stringent protection systems required.

"We needed every piece to be galvanized, totalling 220 tonnes of steel, and called upon our long-standing partners Worksop Galvanizing to do the work. This process protects the steel from weathering and rust in the long-term, ensuring that such an important part of history can be enjoyed by visitors for many years to come.”

According to Gary, installation of the canopy was challenging as the structure had to be in place before the refurbished tank could be installed — the date of which was critically timed based on time tides, with the boat being beached locally following its refit at the Naval Dockyards, and due to the crane only being able to operate during certain wind conditions.

