Lidl submits fresh plans to store in Rother Valley

In 2020, Lidl applied to build a 1,880 sqm supermarket on land off Rotherham Road, as well as the demolition of the Christ Church building, and part of Swallownest Miners Welfare that is currently on the site.

The plans were rejected by RMBC’s planning board in September 2020, on the basis of the “detrimental” impact the new store would have on businesses in the centre of Swallownest.

Lidl bosses launched a community consultation to hear resident’s views in February, and has now submitted a new application.

Lidl bosses launched a community consultation to hear resident's views in February, and have now submitted a new application to Rotherham Council's planning board.

Planning documents state that up to 40 full and part time jobs could be created if the scheme is approved.

“Widening the retail offer will also help to maximise expenditure within Swallownest whilst increasing the viability of local businesses within the local area,” add the documents.

The scheme also includes 102 parking spaces, seven of which will be disabled spaces, with a further nine for parent and child parking.

Vehicular access will be via Rotherham Road.

“The existing football pitch associated with the Swallownest Miners Welfare Club will be retained and new changing rooms will be constructed to provide new and enhance changing facilities for both male and female players and both home and away teams,” add the documents.

A retail impact assessment states that the Aldi store at Swallow Wood Road which opened last year “demonstrates a clear latent demand for additional discount retail destinations”.

“The Aldi store has clearly widened consumer choice in the area as shown by the significant levels of trade it has made in the past year.

“The Lidl proposal would achieve exactly what national policy seeks; the widening of consumer choice in a highly accessible, edge-of-centre location.”

Residents can have their say on the plans until May 13.