Plans submitted to build a solar farm in Bassetlaw

Firm Enso Energy is behind the plans for the solar farm and battery storage facility at land near Bumble Bee Farm, in Saundby.

According to planning documents submitted to Bassetlaw District Council the solar farm would create enough renewable energy to power around 12,300 homes once fully operational.

The application states: “The proposal is for the construction, operation, maintenance and decommissioning for a ground mounted solar farm which will general electricity for distribution on the national grid.

Plans for a solar farm have been submitted to Bassetlaw District Council. Picture shows a generic image of a solar panel.

"Provision is also made for a battery storage facility which would be utilised to reinforce the power generation of the solar farm.

"All associated plant and equipment, together with associated development (such as CCTV and fencing) is included within the proposals.

"The proposal would operate for a temporary period of up to 40 years.”

It states that the site extends to 154.7 hectares but only a small portion of this land will be “developed” by the proposals.

“Grassland habitats will be established and/or remain and improved underneath and between the solar panel rows,” says the planning statement.

"The establishment and careful management of the land between and around the solar arrays will lead to significant biodiversity and ecology improvements.”

The statement adds: “The overarching design principles of the development is to maximise the generation of renewable energy within the site and thereby tackle climate change, improve energy security which also providing farm diversification for the landowners and ensure ecological improvements for the next 40 years (during the operational life of the proposed development).”

If permission is granted then the site will be used for generation and storage of renewable energy for 40 years.

After this all parts of the solar farm, batteries and associated equipment will be removed and the land will revert back to agricultural use.

The design statement adds: “The scheme has been designed to accommodate a continued agricultural use, specifically sheep grazing, during the operational period thereby retaining an agricultural function while generating significant amounts of renewable energy.”

The construction of the farm would take around seven months.

To view the planning application visit https://publicaccess.bassetlaw.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=documents&keyVal=R8SNCICSIHH00