Leisure vehicle retailer Couplands has acquired a new dealership in Worksop saving several jobs in the process.

Couplands has acquired a new dealership site – formerly a branch of Robinson’s Caravans, which fell into administration earlier this year, to add to its portfolio in Worksop.

The firm is also rebranding across the group.

Bought by Couplands and Dave Storey, former employee of Robinson’s and Couplands, Worksop joins the company’s original Louth headquarters and its Lincoln branch, which has been trading as Brayford Leisure.

Securing the Worksop branch has also saved several jobs.

Couplands MD Glenn Bonner said: “We bought the asset and the stock, and we've managed to retain experienced staff.

“A lot of weight was lifted off their shoulders when they realised they were in our plans and they were once again in secure jobs”.

The immediate aim for Coupland’s new Worksop branch is to regain the confidence of customers and friends after a turbulent period.

“We want to give a really personal feel and a warm welcome to customers when they come in. We’ll be working towards getting it back to a family feel”.

The company was originally established in 1975 by current MD Glenn Bonner’s grandfather Peter Coupland.

Speaking about recent developments, Glenn Bonner said “It’s not just about the customer experience, though. It is also about the Couplands offer. If we can get planning permission, we'd like to install a large workshop to the same standard as the one at our depot in Louth.

"Shorter term, now that there are three sites we felt it was very important to be much clearer about the connection between them. Doing this will bring us all together more and people will realise that all three branches are one business that will look after you as a customer.”

The trio of Couplands branches will now be consolidated under the rebrand as part of Couplands – The Leisure Family with each branch known as Couplands Louth, Couplands Lincoln and Couplands Worksop.