Brave Bassetlaw women bin bras for cheeky snap to promote breast cancer awareness
The Bring Your Breastie Storm In A D Cup photo shoot saw a string of women gather at the picturesque Bawtry Hall for the picture which has since gone viral, travelling around the world to Australia, Canada, South Africa, Qatar, the Philippines, China and New York.
A spokesperson said: “On a sunny day in June at Bawtry Hall, a group of ladies came together to help raise awareness of breast cancer by discreetly baring all in an ‘in your face’ photoshoot to encourage other ladies to get to know their bodies and check themselves.
“Some of the ladies in this photo have or have had breast cancer.
"One lady had surgery two days prior, several are having chemo, a few of the ladies have had mastectomies, lumpectomies and wear many scars, both physically and mentally.
"Each lady shares the same reason for standing side by side in this photo, to drive home self care, breast awareness, body confidence and to raise money for breast cancer research.”
It was the third time the group have gathered for the photoshoot in a bid to raise awareness.
The fundraising page, that has already raised £500 so far for Breast Cancer Research, reads: “Until my friend had been diagnosed with breast cancer I had not once checked my breasts for signs and I realised I had no clue how to check them.
"I knew I couldn't be the only one that didn’t know either so I realised the huge importance in spreading the word for ladies (and gents) to check themselves and that then brought the idea of the ‘in your face’ bring your breastie photo shoot. A reminder to check your breasts.”
The spokesperson added: “People of all ages and genders can get breast cancer. Don’t be one of them.
“To show your support to these ladies, share this photo far and wide and and help raise vital funds.”
