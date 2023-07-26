Leading Bassetlaw hotel announces internal promotion in corporate sales manager role

Freya takes over from Katey Dent heading up all corporate aspects for both venues, from accommodation to conferences and company events and parties.

Having worked at the hotel for over three years, Freya has worked on reception and in events at both venues. She also lives locally in Gainsborough and has extensive knowledge of the local area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Managing Director Craig Dowie commented: “Freya has always had something special – she has the spark. Observing her chatting to guests on check in and check out, as well as while running events – she has a natural professional and friendly personality which is perfect for this role. It was a natural progression for her as the role became available, and she will be out and about visiting local corporate companies and converting new business for the hotel.”

Freya Alcock, Craig Dowie and Katey Dent

Freya said: “I am super excited for this promotion and cannot wait to learn the role. I love the hospitality Industry and people and enjoy working at the Crown so much, the team are brilliant and Bawtry is such a great place!”

Katey Dent added “I have been in the corporate job for many years now and its time to move roles. Freya is such a lovely girl and I know she will be amazing in her new role at the hotel – I wish her all the best!”