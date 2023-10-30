Leader of Worksop-based business improvement scheme celebrates after receiving her MBE medal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sally Gillborn, who runs the North Notts BID received a Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to business and the economy in Nottinghamshire.

Sally was awarded her medal by King Charles at the investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on October 25 .

Sally said: “I am humbled to receive this prestigious honour for spearheading and leading North Notts BID, and for doing a job that I love and take great pride in. It is also a great representation of the tireless work that myself, the BID team and board do to ensure that we are always creating value and opportunities.

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive of North Notts BID

“It is extremely important that we continue to support and champion local companies, and we’ve also made great strides to help reduce the opportunity for crime and enhance the night-time economy in our towns. From introducing the Night Angels scheme to launching Best Bar None, we’re always looking to provide valuable services that support businesses district wide.

“I’m also proud of the calendar of annual events that we have established, which thousands of people look forward to each year, including Party in the Square, North Notts Food Fest and the Christmas lights switch on events.”

Having been responsible for securing and leading the UK’s first district-wide place-shaping Business Improvement District, Sally oversaw a successful first five-year term, introducing several business support measures, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sally and her team secured a second term for North Notts BID in July 2022 and has continued to evolve its business support services to members and deliver free community events.

George Buchanan, chair of North Notts BID, said: “We’re incredibly proud of Sally for introducing and creating a business improvement district that recognises the core business needs and creates valuable benefits to our BID members and the district.

“She is a great leader, effectively pulling together the BID Board and forging strong partnerships, in order to develop and deliver relevant projects and initiatives to support our BID members, which make North Notts a great place to work, live and visit.”