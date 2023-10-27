Family removals firm supports local community in flood crisis

Ballards Removals offers its self storage units to local flood victims to house belongings following stormBallards Removals has offered its self-storage containers free of charge to its local community in Retford and the surrounding areas following major flooding as a result of Storm Babet.

The family-owned firm, which is based in nearby Markham-Moor, put out the offer on social media this week in the wake of the extreme weather, with many families getting in touch to take up the company’s offer of support.

Group Managing Director at Ballards Removals, Matt Ballard, said: “As soon as we saw the impact the storm was having around here we knew we had to act. Having recently invested in some new, watertight self storage containers we had space spare at the right time, so what better way to put it to use than helping people who’ve been affected with the weather.”

Ballards is offering its storage facilities free of charge for the next two weeks to give people a secure place to store belongings while they repair their homes or make alternative living arrangements.

Matt added: “I was so pleased when we received enquiries following my initial appeal on social media and we’ve already offered our storage to half a dozen people. We wanted to help as much as we could - whether it was collecting items, storing items, redelivering or disposing of any condemned items.

“If anyone is struggling with storage space, please give us a call - we’d love to help.”

One resident of Darrel Road in Retford, who does not wish to be named, was assisted by the Ballards team. He said: “When I saw the post on Facebook, I rang the number- it was on Sunday so I wasn’t sure if they would answer, but they did.

“They sorted me out a storage unit over the phone. We got the water out of the house during Monday and started filling the unit on Tuesday.

“Ballards have been so helpful, I was crying on the phone when I rang at first, but Matt was so calm and helpful. Everything is such a mess at the moment, but at least we have somewhere dry to put our things.”