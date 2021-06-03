Latest Bolsover homes completed as part of £36million project

A £36million project to build four hundred Council houses over the next four years in the Bolsover area continues with the completion of three more properties in Whitwell.

By Sophie Wills
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 11:41 am

The three, two-bedroomed properties on Claylands Road are the latest homes to be completed and handed over Bolsover District Council as part of the Bolsover Homes scheme.

The house-building partnership with Robert Woodhead Ltd is one of the Council’s ambitious housing programmes to provide energy efficient properties, built to the ‘highest standards and to meet local communities housing needs’.

The houses have been built to meet the Lifetime Homes Standard which ensures they can be adapted easily to fit the needs of those living there.

(L-R): Jack Snowdon, David Pearson. Alistair Taylor, Jamie Allcock, Richard Walker, Luke Phillips, Stephen Phillips, Councillor Sandra Peake (Cabinet Member for Housing, Bolsover District Council, Councillor Tom Munro (Chair of Bolsover District Council), Rebecca Dermody-Simmons (all other attendees where from Robert Woodhead Ltd).

Each property has off-road parking, gardens and environmentally friendly features such as bat boxes, bird houses and water butts.

Work begins on next phase of housing development in Worksop

Cabinet Member for Housing, councillor Sandra Peake said: “It’s very important to the Council that we have forever homes where people can live and they can carry on living there without having to move out of the village or onto another property if their personal circumstances change.

"These homes have been built so they can be easily adapted for wheelchair access and the inclusion of life-changing mobility aids.”

Senior Project Manager, David Pearson, of Robert Woodhead Limited said: "It's great to see we are gathering momentum on the Bolsover Homes Framework.

"We will be completing a further 12 properties over the next two months and have further sites in progress.

"I would like to thank our team and our supply chain partners for their hard work to complete these new homes on time to the very highest of quality and environmental standards."

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Sam Jackson, editor.