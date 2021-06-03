Latest Bolsover homes completed as part of £36million project
A £36million project to build four hundred Council houses over the next four years in the Bolsover area continues with the completion of three more properties in Whitwell.
The three, two-bedroomed properties on Claylands Road are the latest homes to be completed and handed over Bolsover District Council as part of the Bolsover Homes scheme.
The house-building partnership with Robert Woodhead Ltd is one of the Council’s ambitious housing programmes to provide energy efficient properties, built to the ‘highest standards and to meet local communities housing needs’.
The houses have been built to meet the Lifetime Homes Standard which ensures they can be adapted easily to fit the needs of those living there.
Each property has off-road parking, gardens and environmentally friendly features such as bat boxes, bird houses and water butts.
Cabinet Member for Housing, councillor Sandra Peake said: “It’s very important to the Council that we have forever homes where people can live and they can carry on living there without having to move out of the village or onto another property if their personal circumstances change.
"These homes have been built so they can be easily adapted for wheelchair access and the inclusion of life-changing mobility aids.”
Senior Project Manager, David Pearson, of Robert Woodhead Limited said: "It's great to see we are gathering momentum on the Bolsover Homes Framework.
"We will be completing a further 12 properties over the next two months and have further sites in progress.
"I would like to thank our team and our supply chain partners for their hard work to complete these new homes on time to the very highest of quality and environmental standards."