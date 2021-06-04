House buyers in Bassetlaw could save thousands in fees

With just over a month to go until the June 30 Stamp Duty deadline, new data has revealed that Bassetlaw District Council has the second lowest waiting time for searches to be completed.

The research, from online mortgage broker Mojo Mortgages, looked at the current waiting times for local authority searches to be completed, a determining factor that’s having a major impact on the length of time between a memo of sale and completion.

And those purchasing a property in Bassetlaw were the second least likely to be affected by delays in returning local authority searches, taking six days on average.

House buyers could save thousands (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A number of other local councils also reported speedy searches including Ashfield, taking five days and East Devon and Norwich City Council, also taking six days.

Councillor Kevin Dukes, cabinet member for Corporate Services at Bassetlaw District Council said: “Moving home can be one of the most stressful things you do, and for those buying and selling, waiting for all the paperwork to come through can feel like it’s taking an age sometimes.”That’s why at Bassetlaw our local searches team pride themselves in turning around searches as quickly and efficiently as they can.

"I am delighted that this research shows that we have the second fastest turnaround time for local searches out of all councils across the country.

"It’s a great achievement by the team and we hope this helps people moving to and within the district.”