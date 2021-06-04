Column: Great to see Bassetlaw top of list in region for Covid vaccinations

This is a fantastic achievement for all of the NHS staff and volunteers who, as part of Bassetlaw’s Primary Care Networks and Clinical Commissioning Group, have been working extremely hard to get as many people as possible vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Bassetlaw’s numbers against the English national average are also ahead of the curve with more than 71,500 people, out of a total eligible population of 103,249, having received their first vaccination and 48,635 having received a second vaccination.

I’d like to personally thank everyone involved for everything they have done so far to ensure that Bassetlaw people are protected against Covid-19 and encourage all those who are eligible to come forward when you are called to have your vaccine.

Councillor Simon Greaves, Bassetlaw District Council leader

The vaccine rollout is a major part of being able to return to a normal way of life and I hope that, thanks to the good weather this week, you have been able to take advantage of seeing more friends and family outdoors, or even visiting some of our parks and open spaces.

If you have visited The Canch, Langold Country Park or Kings’ Park, you may have noticed that our splash parks are yet to be switched on.

Our splash parks are extremely popular attractions and have the potential to bring large numbers of people into a confined area, especially during the good weather that we are currently experiencing.

Because of this popularity, we believe the most responsible way to ensure everyone’s safety is to re-open our splash parks in line with step four of the Government’s Roadmap, when it hopes to be in a position to remove all legal limits on social contact. This will not be before June 21.

Coun Simon Greaves would like to personally thank everyone involved for everything they have done so far to ensure that Bassetlaw people are protected against Covid-19.

We understand this is disappointing. However, we must put all measures in place to protect residents and limit the spread of Covid-19.

Should the Government’s advice change before this time, we will review our plans accordingly.