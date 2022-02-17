Homebuilder welcomes new Notts member to the marketing team

Nottinghamshire local Rob Clubbe has joined Harron Homes’ North Midlands region as marketing coordinator following an extensive career in marketing within the new homes industry.

After completing a BA in Marketing from Wolverhampton University, Rob started his career on a graduate scheme almost three decades ago.

Since then, Rob’s worked with an assortment of housebuilders including Persimmon, Berkeley, Countryside, Crest Nicholson, and Avant.

Rob Clubbe, marketing coordinator at Harron Homes North Midlands

He said: “I’ve worked briefly with other industries, but housebuilding always lures me back in.

"I love the challenge that comes with the variety in each day and the anticipation that comes with the possibilities of social media marketing as well as the rapid advancements within the housing industry itself.

“Sustainability is going to be a huge focus over the next few years so it’s exciting to see how that changes the way we work.

"The great thing about building new homes is that it allows us to look to and prepare for the future, the possibilities are endless.

“I’m a strong believer in endorsing the product you’re selling and currently live in a new home so I’m always extolling their virtues.

“Harron offer a great specification of home in stunning locations so I may be looking to expand my property portfolio soon.”

Natalie Griffiths, sales and marketing director for Harron Homes North Midlands said: “We’re delighted to welcome Rob and his wealth of experience to the Harron team.