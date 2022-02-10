Ashleigh McMain, learning and development specialist at Greencore in Kiveton has been recognised with an award for Colleague Support at the company’s Shine Awards.

Ashleigh has worked at the Kiveton site since 2019 and was nominated for the award by colleagues, in recognition of her work on supporting colleagues through the difficulties of the past two years, demonstrating resilience and cheerfulness along the way.

Commenting on the award, Ashleigh said: “I was completely taken aback to have even been nominated, but then to learn that I had won the award was such a surprise.

Ashleigh McMain from the Greencore Kiveton site has won a company award for colleague support. Credit: Amy Louise Kolsteren

“I’m a real people person so it is nice to know that I have had a positive impact on people.”

Natalie Rogers, director of group talent, development and inclusion at Greencore said Ashleigh’s contribution to the business has been ‘tremendous’.

She said: “She uses her expertise to teach others; Ash is a beacon of positivity and a force for good in our team.”