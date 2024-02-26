Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday February 17 the Retford Big Market Day started off with a balloon modelling workshop where shoppers young and old took part.

Visitors also browsed stall on the Farmers’ Market and the Craft Market was open in the Buttermarket with refreshments from the Girlguiding team as well as some crafts, books, bags and charity tombolas.

There will be Retford Big Market Days on the third Saturday of every month for the rest of the year with more free family entertainment.

The next one will be on Saturday March 16 when the Easter Bunny will be making an appearance, and the ever-popular Hathersage Brass Band will be playing.