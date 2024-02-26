News you can trust since 1895
Fun for all the family at Retford market day

Families gathered to take advantage of free entertainment and enjoy a spot of shopping at the latest Retford Big Market Day.
By Kate Mason
Published 26th Feb 2024, 12:40 GMT
On Saturday February 17 the Retford Big Market Day started off with a balloon modelling workshop where shoppers young and old took part.

Visitors also browsed stall on the Farmers’ Market and the Craft Market was open in the Buttermarket with refreshments from the Girlguiding team as well as some crafts, books, bags and charity tombolas.

There will be Retford Big Market Days on the third Saturday of every month for the rest of the year with more free family entertainment.

Retford Big Market Day started off with a popular balloon modelling workshop.
The next one will be on Saturday March 16 when the Easter Bunny will be making an appearance, and the ever-popular Hathersage Brass Band will be playing.

Retford Business Forum (RBF) supports Retford Big Market Days in partnership with North Notts BID and Bassetlaw District Council.

