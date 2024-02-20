Mother's Day Afternoon Tea: Six of the best Worksop destinations to delight your mum

There’s nothing quite like the indulgence of a delicious afternoon tea and we’ve found some of the best reviewed places to visit this Mother’s Day on March 10.
The venues are in no particular order and all received four stars or more on Google reviews.
1. Afternoon Tea
Housed in Carlton House Vintage Arts and Craft Centre Chocolate Orange Tearooms, is a popular choice receiving 4.9 stars on Google reviews. One review said: "I went here with my family for afternoon tea as a birthday treat. The food was delicious, there are vegan options available, and the service was very good. We all enjoyed it and would go there again." Photo: Google Images.
3. Miss Poppy's Coffee Shop, Park Street, Worksop
Miss Poppy's on Park Street has been praised by customers for its warm welcome and generous afternoon tea. It currently has a 4.7 rating on Google. One review siad: "Been here for afternoon tea and it was beautiful and worth the money." Photo: m
4. The Old School Tearooms, Water Meadows Carburton, Worksop
The Old School Tearooms is a firm favourite receiving a 4.5 star review on Google.One review said: "Absolutely wonderful afternoon tea. Superb value for money in such lovely vintage surroundings. Love it." Photo: Submit