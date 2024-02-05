Find out about opportunities at ‘pop-up’ apprenticeship fair in Worksop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, has been organised through Bassetlaw District Council and partners from the DWP, the RNN Group’s North Notts College and North Notts BID and a wide range of potential employers and training providers.

Up to 25 exhibitors will be part of the Apprenticeship Fair that takes place on Thursday February 8 at the Bridge Skills Hub, Worksop, between 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Cllr Jo White, Cabinet Member for Business and Skills at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “We are keen to ensure that apprenticeships and vocational training play a key part in the wider education mix. We hope that this event will help young people, their parents and job seekers to learn more about the amazing opportunities that are on offer here in Bassetlaw.

The event takes place at The Bridge Skills Hub, in the centre of Worksop.

“It will also help our future work force to better understand the rapidly changing world of work, along with the future skills, attributes and qualities that employers are looking for.”

Those who attend can seek careers advice and get more information on live apprenticeship vacancies from a wide range of businesses and organisations in sectors that include health and social care, construction, agriculture, food manufacturing and public services. Visitors will also be able to get more information on educational opportunities, work experience or vocational programmes and meet potential future employers.

Joanne Holmes, Senior Engineer at Vinci Construction, said: “Encouraging young people and job seekers to consider a career in construction as a rewarding and interesting career opportunity is important to us. We are really looking forward to meeting people at the event to share our experience and enthusiasm for construction and provide advice.”

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “Apprenticeships play a vital role in the local economy, helping people develop relevant skills in an environment that will best prepare them to achieve their career ambitions. They also provide tremendous opportunities for local businesses to recruit and nurture local talent that may become a long-term fit for their business.”