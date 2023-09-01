'Festive fun for the family' as Christmas details released for Retford adventure park

Tickets for the ‘Christmas Spectacular’ at Sundown Adventureland of Rampton, Retford, will be available from Monday, September 4.

The family-owned park is set to transform into a winter wonderland, with visitors able to experience a favourite ride – The Night Before Christmas.

Visitors can climb aboard one of Santa’s sleighs for a “mesmerizing journey” through the enchanted forest to Father Christmas’ Magical Grotto.

Sundown Adventureland is a family-owned adventure park in Retford, Nottinghamshire.

There will also be the opportunity to meet the main man himself, and reveal Christmas wishes for the festive season.

And children will receive a beautifully wrapped present to take home.

Debs Griffin, director at the park, said: “We’re hugely excited to be launching our tickets for the Christmas Spectacular.

“We can’t wait for everything this wonderful season has to offer.

“Every year, we’re astounded by how popular our Christmas event is.

“As it sells out extremely quickly and it just seems to be getting more and more popular.

“A special time of year for many families, we strive to make the experience unique, magical and a memory that families will treasure for years.”

Guests can enjoy live entertainment shows, festive food and drink with mince pies, non-alcoholic mulled wine and hot chocolate.

For those who don’t want the festive fun to end, the park’s overnight accommodation, Wild Acre Village, is open for short and long breaks.

With flexible arrival options for the lodges available, including weekends and mid-week, the lodges feature king-size beds for the adults and bunk

beds for the kids, with interconnecting doors available for larger groups, offering the best of both worlds in closeness and privacy.

Many cabins are also equipped with luxurious private hot tubs, ideal for warming up after a chilly day.

Tickets start from £19 for adults and from £23 for children, with discounts available for the over 65s, Blue Light Holders and disabled guests.

Tickets include the visit to Father Christmas’ grotto and access to all the wider park.