Strike action will bring Nottinghamshire rail networks to a standstill today

East Midlands Railway says it is not running any trains today, either nationally or locally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And passengers face more disruption tomorrow (Saturday) when members of the RMT union stage their second strike in as many weekends.

No trains are running anywhere in Nottinghamshire today. Photo: John Smith

As with last Saturday, trains will only run tomorrow between 6.30am and 6.30pm, with last departures starting between 3pm and 4.30pm – again causing issues for people attending sporting events, particularly football fans travelling to matches across the country.

Once again, there will be no services on the Robin Hood Line between Nottingham and Worksop, which serves Mansfield, Hucknall, Bulwell, Newstead, Kirkby and Sutton.

No replacement bus services will be provided, but again, county bus services and tram services will run as normal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nationally, there will be one train per hour between Nottingham and London St Pancras on the mainline and one train per hour on the routes from Nottingham to Derby, Leicester and Sheffield.

Addtionally, there will be one train every two hours between Nottingham and Skegness, only calling at Grantham, Sleaford and Boston.

If a customer's train is cancelled or delayed or they choose not to travel due to strike action, tickets can be changed to another date, or they can be returned for a full refund at their point of purchase.