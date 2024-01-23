Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ballards Removals has also invested in additional sustainable storage containers across its Lincolnshire sites.

The containers have been used to ship goods 4834 miles once from China to the UK, before arriving at Ballards’ sites in Retford and Lincoln. There, they’ll serve customers on a short or long term rental for several years before being repurposed again when they’re no longer suitable.

Containers are also being offered free of charge for people impacted by recent flooding to use for up to two weeks.

Matt Ballard, Managing Director at Ballards Removals

Matt Ballard, Managing Director at Ballards Removals, said: “We’re thrilled to have expanded the self storage side of our family business with a 15% increase in the number of units available across both of our sites, located in Lincoln and Markham Moor.

“Due to the pandemic, there are many excess containers currently not being used as a result of reduced shipping. We have invested in these ‘one trip’ containers, which were transported with shipped goods inside to prevent any wasted journeys with empty containers.”

As well as being water-tight and ventilated to prevent condensation forming, the containers are securely locked and protected by are available for customers to rent on a short or long term basis, with both sites benefitting from 24-hour security, including CCTV and alarm systems linked directly to the police.

The 20ft long containers can be used for both household and commercial storage.

In response to the recent flooding that’s affected Ballards’ home county of Nottinghamshire in particular, the firm has once again offered to provide two weeks’ free self storage to any individuals within the community that have been affected by the weather conditions.

Richard Ballard, Founder at Ballards Removals, said: “As a family business, we always want to help our local community in any way we can. By investing more in our sustainable self-storage, we are able to offer support to even more individuals who are in need following the recent flooding.

“If you’re in our local area and have been affected, please do get in touch - we’re more than happy to help in any way that we can.”