Retford crematorium to offer vinyl records featuring ashes of loved ones

Babworth Crematorium can now offer bespoke vinyl records featuring recordings and images of a loved one, each containing a small amount of their ashes.

A new partnership between And Vinyly and Westerleigh Group allows the crematorium to offer the bereaved the chance to have the ashes of a loved one pressed into a vinyl record, creating a unique bespoke memento.

Westerleigh Group is one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries, with 40 sites in England, Scotland, and Wales, all set within beautifully landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide pleasant, tranquil places for people to visit and reflect.

Options include making several 7” or 12” records for a similar price to a single vinyl, therefore enabling family members and friends to each have a lasting record of their loved one to treasure.

Pictured Jason Leach (left) and Matthew Brook

The record can include a personal message, someone’s own soundtrack or just the sound of silence with the unmistakable background of the pops and crackles of a vinyl record.

Babworth Crematorium Manager Amanda Carr said: “We are always looking to expand the range of memorial options available to the bereaved in order to give them the widest possible choice and help them to create uniquely personal memorials for their loved ones.

“What you receive is a real playable vinyl record containing around 18 minutes of audio on each side, along with a small amount of the ashes.

“And it is not only music that can form the soundtrack, many people choose to include recordings of special occasions or conversations with their loved one on the vinyl.

“The process enables people to design their own sleeve and label artwork too, if they wish, using templates provided by And Vinyly.”

And Vinyly was established in 2006 by Yorkshire-based music producer and music label owner Jason Leach.

He said: “We have developed a unique additional process that enables us to press a small amount of a loved one’s ashes into real vinyl records, creating an audio-visual memento.

