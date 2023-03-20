Europe’s largest concrete facility in Worksop opens its doors to the public

International engineering and construction company Laing O’Rourke opened the doors to the public at its “Centre of Excellence for Modern Construction” in Worksop - Europe’s largest concrete facility.

Brendan Clarke-Smith MP for Bassetlaw, new Leader of Bassetlaw District Council, Councillor James Naish and the council’s Head of Regeneration Beverley Alderton-Sambrook, as well as over 50 members of the public and local students came along to the opening of the facility as part of Build UK’s Open Doors week.

Open Doors Week 2023 is a nationwide initiative giving young people and those looking for a change of career the chance to visit construction sites across the UK, with over 150 construction sites, offices, factories and training centres opening across England, Scotland and Wales, showcasing hundreds of different professions.

Photo L-R: Brendan Clarke-Smith MP for Bassetlaw, James Langley - General Manager, Explore Manufacturing and Leader of Bassetlaw District Council, Councillor James Naish

The Explore Manufacturing Open Doors event gave local students the opportunity to see first-hand the vital role that the Worksop facility plays in high-profile projects across the UK, and the wide variety of jobs that exist within the construction sector, from technical design, engineering and development through to careers in sustainability.

Located in Worksop, the “Centre of Excellence for Modern Construction” houses Europe’s largest and most advanced concrete facility and Laing O’Rourke’s ‘Explore Manufacturing’ division pre-casts the concrete components used for many high-profile projects across the UK, including the new Everton Football Club stadium, HS2 bridge structures, Thames Tideway Tunnels and Google’s new UK HQ in London.