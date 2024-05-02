Double delight for Welbeck at prestigious UK Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The shop, which sits at the heart of a vibrant artisan food community on the Welbeck Estate in Nottinghamshire, took home the top prizes for UK Large Farm Shop of the Year and Best Retailer Midlands having beaten competition from across the UK and Northern Ireland.

The awards, in partnership with The Grocer and championed by Fieldfare, celebrate some of the UK’s best-loved specialist retailers, pillars of their respective communities and champions of great produce and sustainable practice, with judges recognising retailers’ achievements in the independent sector.

Judging for the finals began in November 2023, when an esteemed panel of judges came together at Fortnum & Mason in London for a day of deliberations selecting a shortlist of contenders, whittled down from hundreds of entries.

Welbeck Farm Shop was a double winner at the 2024 Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards. Photo: Submitted

This was followed by secret visits ahead of announcing the winners at the NEC Birmingham on April 29.

One of the judges said: “A year-on-year growth for a well-established business is incredible and shows Welbeck must be doing lots of things right.

"Against a backdrop of financial uncertainty and rising costs for consumers, they've clearly made brave decisions which are paying dividends with incredible, abundant product displays, made in store or sourced locally.

"What's not to love about Welbeck?”

Another judge commented: “Clear community program with charity support and tenant support and 70 per cent of sales coming from your own produce is really tremendous.

"A great testimony for the team.”

Oliver Stubbins, general manager at the shop, said: “We're absolutely delighted to receive such a prestigious award – being recognised by our peers is always a real honour.

“Just last month, we were awarded UK Butcher of the Year by the Farm Retail Association, but this latest award reflects the entire team, so it is even more special.

"The Harley Cafe was also awarded Cafe of the Year by the Great Food Club in October, meaning all aspects of the business have been recognised in the last six months.

"It really is a team effort and a team I'm immensely proud of.