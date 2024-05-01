Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, which teaches 224 youngsters, aged three to 11, has retained its rating of ‘Good’ after a review by Ofsted inspectors.

The inspection report said: “Parents and careers have full confidence in this school. They appreciate the sense of community and the guidance provided for their children.

"Pupils are very friendly and courteous. They conduct themselves as ‘responsible’ and ‘respectful’ learners, and their behaviour is exceptional.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Retford, which has been given a rating of 'Good' by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

"There is a calm atmosphere throughout the school. Pupils feel safe and happy, and relationships are very positive.”

The Babworth Road school, whose head teacher is Richard Hilton, is part of the St Francis Catholic Multi-Academy Trust, which was established two years ago in the diocese of Hallam and comprises more than 20 schools. The trust’s chief executive officer is Siobhan Kent, while a board of trustees is chaired by Martin McDonagh.

The Ofsted inspectors found that “governors and trustees have a clear picture of the strengths of the school, and work well with leaders to take it forward”.

The school had “constructed an ambitious curriculum, which pupils enjoy” as they “build up their knowledge in logical sequences”.

"Positive attitudes to learning extend throughout the school,” the report noted. “In lessons, pupils are eager to share their thoughts.”

All pupils achieved “success in learning to read” thanks to a well-established programme, while they also enjoyed “the challenge of mathematics”.

St Joseph’s was praised for the way youngsters with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) “receive effective support to achieve well in line with their peers”. The report said: “Parents of pupils with SEND agree this is a particular strength of the school’s work.”

Early-years children were also “quick to learn the routines of school life” and were “very well behaved”, interacting with adults “across a wide range of activities”.

Ofsted reported how pupils “have opportunities to broaden their horizons” by taking part in sports, joining clubs, serving as school councillors and learning about people from different backgrounds.