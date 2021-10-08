Wizz Air already plans to offer more than 1.5 million seats at DSA next summer, supporting the local economy by creating hundreds of jobs in the region.

This new deal comes as restrictions on international travel continue to relax and ahead of a predicted increased demand for flights to popular leisure destinations such as Spain, Turkey and Portugal from DSA.

L-R Freddie Brodermann and Marion Geoffroy of Wizz Air UK with Declan Maguire, Kate Stow and Chris Harcombe of DSA.

Wizz Air is already seeing an increase in bookings for October half-term and summer 2022.

Marion Geoffroy, Managing Director at Wizz Air UK, joined the senior management team at Doncaster Sheffield Airport for a two-day visit that included introductions to the brand new Wizz Air crew, recruited from the local area.

Marion Geoffroy said: “Our intention is to further enhance our operations at DSA by growing a based operation of scale here in the coming years, providing even more ultra-low fares to local customers to an exciting range of destinations across Western and Eastern Europe, and perhaps beyond.

“This is great news for the local economy, both in terms of jobs and inward investment.

“Wizz Air has defied the industry-wide downturn with the expansion of operations in the UK, including the launch of two new bases in the past year.

“With the addition of a number of A321 neo aircraft to the fleet in Summer 2022, we are focused on accelerating growth over the coming years.”

As part of the new agreement, a number of additional new routes are on sale for Summer 2022 to popular leisure destinations such as the Canary Islands, Turkey, Portugal, Bulgaria and Crete.

The airport will also see new flights to winter destinations, which will launch in time for October half-term. This includes places such as Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Tenerife.