Aerial pictures show completed first phase of the multi-million pound Vesuvius development in Worksop

Three food and beverage outlets and 16 light industrial units ranging from 1,200 to 5,000 sq ft have been built by Harris CM at the site on Sandy Lane.

The first pre-let unit was opened by Burger King in August, a further nine units have now completed and there is 'strong interest’ on the other units from a ‘wide range of businesses’ according to developers.

A new £3.4million fire station and practice tower will also be built on the site, replacing the station on Eastgate.

The first phase of the Vesuvius development has been finished in Worksop.

Investment manager from CEG, Lawrence Escott, said: “The quality of this first phase has set a high benchmark for the site.

"The development makes Vesuvius the prime industrial and business location in Worksop.

“The largest speculative scheme of this scale and quality in Worksop for many years, it demonstrates CEG’s and occupiers commitment to the town.

An aerial photograph of the new units at the Vesuvius development, Sandy Lane, Worksop.

“We are also offering a wide variety of design and build space and have secured the first two deals with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and Travis Perkins.

"With such a shortage of supply of well located, flexible accommodation we expect to announce more deals imminently.”

Cabinet Member for Regeneration at Bassetlaw District Council, councillor Jo White said developing the site had been one of the council’s ‘big priorities’ over the last decade.

She said: “Regenerating the Vesuvius site has been one of the council’s big priorities over the last 10 years and more, so the delivery of this site is extremely welcome news.

The new units at the Vesuvius site, in Sandy Lane, Worksop.

"We have been working in partnership with CEG, D2N2 and other stakeholders and the site is achieving its promise of more jobs for local people and even more investment for Worksop and the wider North Notts area.

"The added bonus will be the improved emergency provision with a new fire station for Worksop.”

In 2019, supported by D2N2, CEG delivered a £5.5million package of works to create a new roundabout and access road opening up the site and making it easily accessible.

As part of this work, the land was remediated to pave the way for redevelopment.

D2N2 LEP interim chief executive, Will Morlidge said: “The Vesuvius site represents an exciting landmark development for Worksop and the wider area, and we’re very proud to have supported it.

"The success of this phase of the development demonstrates a resurgent appetite for investment across north Nottinghamshire, supporting ambitions to rebuild and grow our economy.”

Asda opens a new superstore and petrol station on the site in 2020 and earlier this year planning permission was granted to Travis Perkins for a builders merchants.

When fully completed the development is expected to create almost 1,000 new jobs and put millions of pounds into the local economy.

FHP and Fisher German have been appointed to market the site.