Bassetlaw businesses are developing vital skills in their workforces through a series of training courses.

The courses delivered by North Notts BID in 2023 – are helping bolster business resilience in the Bassetlaw District.

Last year the BID delivered a range of workshops and seminars to 163 employees of BID member businesses including Melody Maison, Paintman Paint and Destiny Health & Fitness.

The nine training courses comprised of fire safety workshops, fire marshal training, emergency first aid and first aid for mental health courses, as well as carbon literacy training.

North Notts BID plans to expand its course offering in 2024, while continuing to provide its most popular courses.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “As a district-wide place-shaping business improvement district, we have a commitment to evolve our business support offerings as part of the membership for BID levy payers, aligning with the feedback from businesses that lie at the heart of our purpose.

“To date, we have had a fantastic response from businesses who have participated in our training courses, which for many have become an integral part of their continuing professional development (CPD) opportunities for employees.”

The BID also offers more than 30 free online learning courses through its Digital Training Academy, developed in partnership with Nottinghamshire Training Group and Digital Training Academy (Navitas).

Courses cover a variety of topics to suit different industry needs, such as food safety training, as well as learning opportunities that are applicable to all businesses, including human resources, legal and building leadership skills.

Sally added: “With many companies facing spiralling operational costs and narrowing margins, it's important to equip employees with the skills and knowledge to help businesses run more sustainably. This also provides valuable growth opportunities and aids business retention in our towns, which will always be positive for the district.

“These training courses complement the free cost reduction schemes and business crime reduction measures, and in 2024 we are committed to continually evolving these offerings to build more resilience on our high streets.”