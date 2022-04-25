King Edward Service Station, on London Road, Retford, is now home to Asda on the Move, KFC and Cooplands Bakery.

Cooplands recently acquired by EG Group, opened its first shop inside one of EG’s petrol stations on Friday.

Hungry motorists will be able to stop off and treat themselves to all of the UK’s second-largest bakery chains best-sellers, whether it be a fairtrade coffee, a fresh sandwich, a sweet treat, or a store-baked pastry.

Staff pictured at the opening of the new Cooplands Bakery in Retford.

Last week, the chain also unveiled a new sandwich range to satisfy lunchtime cravings.

For those looking for something more finger licking good, KFC also joined the forecourt earlier this month after their opening on April 7.

The store welcomed 35 new jobs to the area, alongside dine-in, takeaway and drive-thru services.

The service station offers large parking availability and amenities for customers.

Asda opened its store at Retford's EG Group petrol station in March this year.

Director of Cooplands, Belinda Youngs said: “We are excited to be opening our first Cooplands petrol forecourt shop and will certainly be taking all these learnings and new products for customers across the rest of our shop estate.

“We look forward to welcoming new customers as they fuel up on the move.”